Explosions at Kalamazoo Homeless Camp Under Investigation

Last night, three explosions were caught on camera at a local homeless camp in Kalamazoo.

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, journalist Maria Serrano was already on scene reporting on the conditions at the homeless camp when a fire broke out. It was then that the crew heard what sounded like an explosion and proceeded to capture a few of the blasts on camera.

In a press release, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that, thankfully, only one person was reported to have minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and released. Three others were taken to a local hotel since their property was severely damaged.

Before the fire, WWMT had been reporting on the living conditions for those at the homeless encampment. Inside the tents, items like blankets, pillows, heaters, and propane tanks were shown so people could see how those living in the camps were trying to keep themselves warm.

While, originally, the fire department was called to the scene due to a tent fire and propane tanks exploding, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Next week, people living in the encampment will begin to move into the Knights Inn Motel in the Vine Neighborhood which is in the process of being remodeled to offer affordable living for those who need it. You can read more details below.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is also asking anyone who might have information about the cause of the fire can call 337-8120 or call the Silent Observer at 343-2100.

