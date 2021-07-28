Expo For Black Business Owners Coming To Kalamazoo in August

If you are a Black Business owner and want to participate in a networking event, mark this on your calendars.

On Saturday, August 28th, exactly one month away, the Kalamazoo County Expo Center will be hosting an expo for Black-owned businesses in the area.

Open to All

While the expo's purpose is to highlight and intentionally focus on Black-owned businesses, everyone is welcome to attend. In fact, the event is free and,

open to all who would like to be intentional and gather together to experience community entrepreneurship.

The event is being organized by Nicole Triplett of Black Wall Street Kalamazoo. Black Wall Street Kalamazoo, or BWSK as it's sometimes called, states that its purpose is to, "empower and strengthen the African American community through collaboration" and really focuses on helping Black business owners be successful. You can read more on their website.

For Vendors

If you're interested in participating in the expo instead of just attending here are a few things to keep in mind:

Food vendors must comply with Health Department regulations

Only two spaces allowed per vendor.

Set up begins at 9:00 am. Set up must be complete by 12:45pm

You can find a full list of rules and information on vendor fees here.

Again, the Black Business Expo is on Saturday, August 28th from 1:00-4:00pm and is free to attend. Find more details on the Facebook event page or by visiting Black Wall Street Kalamazoo's website.

If you find yourself unable to attend the expo but still want to support Black business owners, I put together a list during the holidays of just a few in the Kalamazoo area that, I'm sure, would appreciate your patronage year-round (and not just on the holidays). Check them out below:

