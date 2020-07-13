Exposure Alert: COVID-19 Positive At BioMat USA In Kalamazoo

Well just when you thought we had this whole thing under control a few weeks ago, there have been more than a few local spikes that have many concerned. We seemed to get lulled into a false sense of security and now we are hearing numerous reports of positive tests and even deaths.

Up until now, most people have only heard about the virus and what it was doing to people. It's human nature to think that it's something that's happening to someone else and couldn't possibly happen to me. Hey! it's happening.

You might say that the number of cases is very small in comparison to the population. That maybe true but the number of cases should be decreasing; not increasing like they are.

Late last week we learned of multiple people testing positive at Denso in Battle Creek, there's a report on reddit that 2 servers at Monelli's in Portage have been confirmed as positive and, now, there's warnings going out to people who donated plasma at Grifols BioMat USA in downtown Kalamazoo.

If you donated on June 27th, 28th & 29th or July 3rd, 6th, 8th & 9th, you're being asked to to monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested by your health provider. According to reports, the employee was wearing a mask and a face shield but because the process takes some time there could've been exposure to a donor.

Personally, I'm starting to wonder if our casual attitude is going to come back and bite us. I'm certainly not going to be casual about it anymore.