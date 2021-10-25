Extended Pre-Election Hours At Battle Creek City Hall

Battle Creek’s City Hall will be open for extra hours this week in anticipation of the special election involving local schools, next Tuesday. A release from the City of Battle Creek reports the special election is only for voters in the Battle Creek Public Schools and Pennfield Schools districts.

Adjusted City Hall hours are:

Open to the public until 4 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 29. Voters can stop in to receive an absentee ballot if they wish.

Open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 30. Only the Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, and can issue absentee ballots.

Open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 (these are regular building hours). The Clerk’s Office can issue an absentee ballot, but voters must vote the ballot in the Clerk’s Office, and cannot leave with it.

Open to the public 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Staff can still register new voters in person during this time.

Important changes have been planned for Northwestern which will transform into a K-8 visual and performing arts academy.

According to Battle Creek Public Schools, Springfield will continue its transformation into a service-learning school. Springfield Middle School Principal Mary Shabani tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that she wants her building to be more conducive to learning. Shabani says the aging building has an outdated HVAC system, dimly-lit or blinking artificial lights, scuffed floors and a hodgepodge of dated desks and furniture.

Bond proposals for Battle Creek, Pennfield and Marshall Schools will all be on the docket next Tuesday, November 2nd.