Facebook Page Starts Fundraiser For Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes

There's a lot of generosity going around right now that needs some serious recognition. One in particular is the Facebook Page, I Love Portage, who is doing their part to help out the community. They've started a fundraiser for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. For those out of the loop, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes is a great non-profit is the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County, who provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo County through numerous programs and in conjunction with various community partners. Together, they help an average of 700 people per day with groceries through their Grocery Pantry Program.

The fundraiser is n effort to help them, help others. The goal they want to reach is $500 but they've already raised $230 as of Monday morning. If you're able to help in any way, you can follow the link up top as they do their part to keep this community strong.