The short answer is yes...and no.

Let's be honest - people are stirring the pot online like it's a giant vat of stew. I saw multiple posts this weekend about "reporting" your neighbors to the state if they're having a huge Thanksgiving gathering.

"Just so you know, I'll be minding my own business this Thanksgiving."

"I will NOT be reporting my neighbors this Thanksgiving! Live your life!"

Did I miss the memo? Are we supposed to call the authorities on our neighbors if they're violating the executive orders regarding gatherings?

First of all, NO. No elected officials have come out and openly said that we should be calling the police on people and businesses who are going against the advice of the Michigan Department of Health Human Services, so you can stick a pin in that.

Of course, that's not to say that people won't call. We can't control other peoples' actions; we can only control our own.

"I heard that there's a hotline that people can call to report their neighbors."

FACT CHECK: Yes, there's a hotline. No, it's not just to report people.

The number that people are referencing is the State of Michigan's COVID-19 hotline - 888-535-6136.

With that being said, the hotline was started back in March for people to call and ask questions about the pandemic and to receive emotional counseling 24/7 if needed.

According to the MDHHS website, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said, "we want to ensure Michiganders have the information they need to stay healthy, address concerns and know where to go for the care they need if they experience symptoms."

The hotline has evolved to include counseling for those who are having trouble with mental health.

Finally, you can call the hotline and ASK FOR HELP on how to file a complaint about a person or a business who is violating the health and safety of themselves and others. But no, it's not a direct line to report people for gathering.

And, now you know.