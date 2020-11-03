Facts About Presidents That Will BLOW YOUR MIND!!!

Even if your guy loses, the sun is coming up tomorrow. I hope.

The real winner was about former President Barack Obama. Ancestry.com came out a few years ago and said he is likely to be related to the first documented enslaved African in colonial America. I know, I hear you saying his dad came from Kenya. The slave blood was from his white mother's family. Now, this is speculation more than a fact but if it's true, it's pretty amazing a descendant of one of the first slaves went on to become the first black President.

Here are some facts about Presidents that we didn't need ancestry.com for.

A few years ago one of my sisters did the ancesty.com thing. We always thought we were mostly German because of our (real) last name but ancestry.com said we were more Irish than anything. Silly, it doesn't matter the blood. We were born Americans.