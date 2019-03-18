Fake $10 Bills Reported At Marshall Fast Food Business

Authorities in the Marshall area are searching for a vehicle they say passed counterfeit cash at a fast food place.

The Marshall Police Department says Sunday that they their suspect used two fake $10 bills at a Wendy’s. The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man with bald or thinning hair, and a piercing near his left cheek. His vehicle is a late 90’s or early 2000’s SUV, either a Chevy Blazer or GMC Jimmy, that was white or silver in color; it also had a distinctly red-colored driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information about this use of counterfeit bills is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department or Silent Observer.

The use of fake money has been a rising problem in the Calhoun County area. In late February, authorities say that fake $100s were reported as being used at businesses in Battle Creek and beyond; some of those were originally $10s that were bleached and reprinted as $100s, to allow them to pass the marker test retailers use.