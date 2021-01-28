Fake $100 Bills Possibly Circulating In Parchment

More fake money is apparently starting to float around in Parchment, as someone discovered what appeared to be two $100 bills laying on the ground near the blessing box at the United Methodist Church on Glendale. Upon picking the money up and taking a closer look, the gentleman discovered that both bills had the same exact serial number on them, and that they were clearly fake. Somebody asked the question, "Why is this big news?" I would think it would be quite clear, but another resident made a good point, saying:

"If I found $200 it would be big news to me.. then to find out they may be fake, so we can all be aware there may be counterfeit bills rolling around Parchment.. just my thoughts." This was exactly why David Dunn, the man who found the bills, posted it on We Are Parchment Facebook page. There's no information or other occurrences of other fake bills being used in the area as of now, but it's important to bring these to light so that people don't get tricked with fake money.

If you come across fake money in the area, Contact the local police department OR call our local U.S. Secret Service Office. Write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note. DO NOT handle the counterfeit note. That is the suggestion given by the treasury.

