Fake Battle Creek Air Show Facebook Pages Are Causing Confusion

Warning: Fake Facebook pages are giving false info about the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Fest.

I'm not at all sure how anyone would benefit from causing this confusion. For some reason someone has created a couple fake Facebook pages and are attempting to spread the news that Balloon Fest is continuing as planned. However, to be clear, the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival is cancelled due to government guidelines with Covid-19. The only official facebook page posted about this issue Sunday Night:

One easy way to tell if you are looking at the legit Facebook page for the BC Balloon Fest is the number of likes. You'll notice to the right of the real Facebook page, it has been like by a little over 30,000. This fake page has been liked by 32 people.

Here's what the real facebook page commented on the fake facebook page 4 weeks ago,

Hello,

Can you please delete this page as well as the event page? We recently cancelled the event and this has caused a lot of confusion that could cause some trouble down the line.

We cannot have anyone believe that this is the official page of the event and organization and the event is causing people to believe that the event is still on for 2020 which, unfortunately, is not the case.

It would be great appreciated if you could please remove this. We welcome all discussion on our page Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival.

Thank you.

Multiple people have reported the fraudulent page to Facebook. For some reason, it's still up.

This event is scheduled to return June 30th - July 4th, 2021.