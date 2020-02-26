False Claims Of Coronavirus In Calhoun County

Calhoun County Health Department administrators say someone has something terribly wrong. They’re hearing reports of someone claiming there are confirmed cases of coronavirus in Calhoun County.

The department counters that there are no people being treated for coronavirus in the county. Further, there are no confirmed cases of people having the virus in Michigan.

The Department is asking anyone who knows how the false claims originated to contact the department.

You can email the department at: publichealth@calhouncountymi.gov

Or you may contact by phone: 269-969-6341