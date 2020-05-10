Families Relocated After Mother’s Day Blaze

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fire crews were called to a fire, Mother’s Day morning, just off of South Westnedge. According to a release from KDPS, firefighters were called to the 700 block of Garland Circle on a report of smoke, around 9:50 AM. The fire was found in the attic and the roof of the apartment building was ventilated. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes while the building was safely evacuated. Kalamazoo Public Safety is working with the American Red Cross to find housing for several families. Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Kalamazoo Police at 387-8994 or the Silent Observer line at 343-2100.