Someone In Marshall Robbed A Family Fare From A Motor Scooter

How does someone riding a motorized scooter successfully rob a store? When I first heard about this the first thing I thought of was, "They couldn't necessarily have made a quick getaway? Those things go 1/2 a mile an hour." That indeed was the case as police are looking to apprehend two suspects who robbed the Family Fare recently. The notice was published on Facebook by the City of Marshall Police Department with photo identification of the two suspects:

Marshall PD is looking to identify these two subjects connected to a retail theft from Family Fare. Please contact Officer Kuras at 269-781-2596, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700. Posted by City of Marshall Police Department on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

One person was right there to comment and joke about the theft considering the financial help we all just got:

Damn it Felicia told you to pay for that [stuff] you just got $1400

This is actually not the only incident that's taken place at this location, as recently the police sent out a notice that they are looking for a man who failed to pay for a tank of fuel at the Family Fare Quick Stop on 3/10/21. I didn't know there were even places where that was still allowed. Maybe the incident is enough to upgrade the tech to prevent that from happening again. It does baffle me how we all just got $1,400 and people are having to STILL steal from stores. But who knows, regardless, they're most likely gonna get caught then they're gonna need their JPay account stimulated.