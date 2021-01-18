Family Of Missing Parchment Man Say He Was Located Deceased

The family of a Parchment man who went missing in October 2020 made the sad announcement that he was located deceased.

The daughter of 45-year-old Jimmy Green announced last night that her father was located deceased.

After a long 3 months and 10 days my dads body was found! He was found officially passed away. I appreciate Everyone love and support. I will finally have my answers and my daddy ashes home soon❤️.

Jimmy Green had last been seen in the Village of Lawrence in Van Buren County in mid-October. Family, friends, law enforcement, and volunteers spent countless hours searching for the 45-year-old who was known to suffer from medical issues. Jimmy had been helping a friend with lawn maintenance when he suddenly walked away without saying a word.

At least one Lawrence area resident had captured home security images of Jimmy walking across a Lawrence street going behind the post office heading down the old tracks towards the Van Buren Road commission building the weekend he went missing. He was not familiar with the area and his family feared he was not "clear-headed" at the time of his disappearance.

At this time there has been no announcement on a cause of death.

Anyone with information on Jimmy Green's disappearance or death is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app