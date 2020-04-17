6 Ways Your Family Can Play Indoors — Together
We get it, parents. The days are long and you're simultaneously serving as an employee, a teacher, and an entertainment guru ... without ever leaving the house. It can be downright exhausting.
To help take some of the pressure off of you, we’ve come up with a list of indoor play activities for the entire family. These ideas are full of imagination, while still being easy to pull off with the supplies you have on-hand. So, the next time you hear the words “I’m bored,” grab this list and have some fun.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app