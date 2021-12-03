Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan
Who comes to mind when you think of a famous celebrity that's from Michigan?
For me, it's Actor and Comedian Tim Allen.
I grew up watching Home Improvement and loved doing my best Tim "The Toolman" Taylor Grunt.
I've compiled a list of well-known celebrities you might not know are from Michigan.
Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan
You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan.