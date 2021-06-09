Farmer’s Message To Washington – “Fix The Border Crisis”

The Michigan Farm Bureau is joining a nationwide effort to demand changes at America’s southern border. America’s primary organized farm and agriculture groups are sending a message to the Biden administration in Washington. Fix the crisis at the nation’s southern border with illegal immigrants flooding into the US.

The American Farm Federation and all 50 Farm Bureau state organizations, and the one representing Puerto Rico are jointly sending a letter to top Biden administration leaders saying things need to change. Quickly.

The communication is being reviewed by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. America’s farm leaders are saying the illegal border crossings are creating undue hardships for farm families and businesses in Arizona, California, Texas, and New Mexico. The problem they say is unacceptable.

The letter indicates, “We have been listening to the concerns of our members and hearing how their livelihoods are being affected by the surge on the border. (Farmers) shared how their crops and property are being damaged, which in turn has caused financial hardship. Most importantly, the security and safety of these families are at stake given the current circumstances.”

America’s farmers are beyond concerned about what they are seeing and hearing in terms of crime and damages happening in the border states, and how those issues may spread throughout the nation as illegal immigration is allowed to continue, if not encouraged.

The President of the Texas Farm Bureau is Russel Boening. He’s quoted by the Farm news Service pointing to serious law enforcement issues resulting from the illegal border crossings. “We're hearing from our local and state law enforcement that their resources are being basically overwhelmed because they're dealing with this and not being able to do regular law enforcement work,” Boeing said. “The administration just needs to address it, and Congress needs to work with them. What's happening right now is not working.”