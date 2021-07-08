Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall.

Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.

2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder

Top Speed: 120 mph

0-60 mph: 5.4 seconds

0-100 mph: 13.1 seconds

Quarter mile: 14.4 seconds

Engine: 3.5L-liter EcoBoost

The specially engineered pursuit package also has a torque-on-demand 4×4 transfer case for better traction. All terrain tires and the F-150 off-road package including heavy-duty shocks give the vehicle better handling. Can't you imagine officers arguing over who gets the keys? The F-150 is built at Ford plants in Dearborn, Michigan and Claycomo, Missouri and is the biggest revenue generator for the company, and soon the police force as the F-150 Police Responder will arrive in police fleets this fall.

