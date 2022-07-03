What should have been a memorable and enjoyable weekend in Battle Creek for the Field & Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival turned into an unimaginably devastating time for one family, as shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Chris Darnell, who drove the SHOCKWAVE Truck, tragically suffered a fatal accident. Chris was the husband of Brooke with twi daughters, Reese & Taylor, and left behind a legacy of being a model husband and son. During the most difficult time in his life, Chris' father Neal took to Facebook and had the courage to release a statement regarding the incident:

Marilyn and I and Brooke, Reese and Taylor have been overwhelmed with all the condolences sent from all around the country. Literally thousands of you have reached out. We wish we could personally answer every single one. We have lost our youngest son Chris in an accident doing what he loved; performing with SHOCKWAVE. Chris so loved life and his huge Air Show and Drag Racing Family. And what a Family Man he was to his wife Brooke and his two daughters Reese and Taylor. He was so proud of their Sports accomplishments. Just weeks ago they had completed their new Dream Home.

Get our free mobile app

This hurt of this passing was felt all around the community, as the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival expressed how Chris had been no stranger to the annual event:

Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are experiencing. The Darnell’s have been a part of our event numerous times over the years and our hearts have been with them since the incident occurred.

As of now there is no link showing a fundraiser for Chris, however, if there is one we will make sure to have a link for it here. Our thoughts are with his entire family as they try to manage their way through this tragedy.