Vote For Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan – 2021

We're celebrating Summer by finding the best food trucks in Southwest Michigan. All we need is your vote.

Summer officially begins on June 20th. However, in my opinion, the unofficial start of summertime in Southwest Michigan is when I'm grabbing a bite to eat at a food truck for lunch on a sunny day when the temp is at least 80. With temps in the 90's, I'd say we are there. Things seem to be slowly getting back to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic. Nothing says getting back to normal and summertime like food trucks. Vote now for your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan for 2021. For the sake of this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry. Voting will run from Friday, June 11th through Thursday, June 24th, 2021. We will announce the results Friday morning, June 25th.

Weenie King in Three River's previously won this poll 2 years in a row (2018 and 2019.) Last year Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles grabbed the top spot. See the full results of last year's poll by clicking the button below.

One vote per person, per day. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit and local folks.

(If your favorite food truck isn't on the list above, we will accept your late nominations by clicking here.)

