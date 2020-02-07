Who Are Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Hairstylists in 2020?

Once you find that person you trust with your hair you don't let go.

Let's find out who the best hairstylist in Southwest Michigan in 2020 is. One nomination per hairstylist is all that's necessary. For the purpose of this poll, Southwest Michigan can include Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Branch, St. Joseph, Berrien and Calhoun counties.

Voting runs from Feb. 7th through Feb. 19th. We'll announce the winner Thursday, Feb. 20th, 2020. Show some love for the person that makes you pretty on a regular basis and nominate them below.

(IMPORTANT NOTE: Our third party polling system will be scanning for fraudulent votes and removing them before the poll ends. Fraudulent votes may include votes outside of the Midwest region of the US, paid voting bots and other ip changing voting techniques. Any extreme breaking of these rules can result in the hairstylist's name being removed from the poll.)

If you see any duplicates, misspellings or any other errors please let me know via email: dana.marshall@townsquaremedia.com. The nomination period has ended. We can no longer add additional hairstylists to the poll.