I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. What do you love from the ice cream man? Does your favorite frozen treat match the most popular choice?

Summers were special as a kid: no school, running through the sprinklers and the ice cream truck. As a parent, hearing the ice cream truck song "Turkey in the Straw" may give you a whole different feeling altogether (and an earworm- sorry). Van Halen's "Ice Cream Man" is easier to listen to, and all of Dave's flavors are guaranteed to satisfy. That was part of the mystery of the ice cream truck. What frozen treats were deep inside the coolers in the back of the van? Would they have your favorite this week, or something new to try?

Although the summer days are long, the ice cream truck season in Michigan is severely limited by our weather. So, when you get that chance, are you going for something basic like a sno cone or Italian ice? Frozen candy bars, fudge bars, fudgesicles, and creamsicles are all satisfying choices. The novelty of a frozen Snoopy or Pink Panther ice cream shape was tempting, but what about the classic ice cream sandwich? There were lots of choices, but when it comes right down to it, aren't bomb pops and firecrackers the exact same thing? So, what do Michigan kids love most to get from the ice cream man? An online vacation company looked at Google trends date to determine the most popular ice cream truck in every U.S. state and found that the Klondike Bar was the #1 favorite treat in the country and Michigan loves Choco Tacos.

Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treats

1. Klondike Bar

2. Choco Taco

2. Firecracker

3. Ice Cream sandwich

4. Lemon Ice

5. Fudgesicle

6. Bomb Pop

7. Sno Cone

7. Screwball

7. Push-Ups

7. Malt Cup

7. Crunch Bar

7. Chipwich

Who wants ice cream now? Scream for me, Michigan!

