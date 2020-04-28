Favorites Coming Back to Drive in NASCAR

When NASCAR finally does get back to racing (on real tracks) two fan favorites will be driving after some time off. One after a horrific wreck and the other out of retirement.

According to NBC Sports, Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to race again after his huge wreck at the end of this year's Daytona 500. After what seemed like a near fatal crash, Ryan spent 42 hours in the hospital and famously walked out. But he did suffer a brain bruise and was sidelined until the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Now, there's word that NASCAR may start racing again during the weekend of May 16th and 17th and it might happen at Darlington Raceway. If that happens, Ryan will be there to drive the No. 6 Ford.

And - good news for Matt Kenseth: Chip Ganassi has convinced him to come out of retirement to drive the No. 42 Chevy, replacing fired Kyle Larson. According to NASCAR.com:

You don’t always get those opportunities,” Kenseth said. “I really don’t feel like I have anything to prove necessarily. Unfinished business might not be the right word either, but there’s certainly some things that I still want to do that maybe I haven’t done just for myself. I can’t really give you a particular list, but there’s certainly some things that I’d like to go back and do.

