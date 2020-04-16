FBI Offers $5,000 Reward in Hunt for Michigan Fugitive

The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Detroit. in conjunction with the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Department, has offered a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Matthew John Dietz.

"On September 19, 2018, Matthew John Dietz (pictured below) was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued on March 18, 2020. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dietz." - Federal Bureau of Investigation release.

The FBI says "Dietz is described as 5’9” tall, about 160 pounds, with a panther tattoo on his right rib cage and a tribal band on his left arm. He also has tattoos on his back, thigh, right arm, and right shoulder. Dietz has ties to Georgia. The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Matthew John Dietz. Anyone with information regarding Dietz or his whereabouts should contact FBI Detroit at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov."