Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States.

That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!

The FBI says an estimated 16,425 people were murdered in 2019, which was a 0.3% increase from 2018. Every reported murder was then put into a database, and now three years later, police can say that Michigan only has one city on the list, while several neighboring states didn't fair so well.

MICHIGAN

Three Killed, Multiple Wounded In Shooting In Detroit Getty Images loading...

The only city in the state of Michigan to land on the Top 65 was Detroit. Sadly, it ranked in the Top 5 in the No. 4 spot. The murder rate in Detroit for 2019 was about 41 people per 100,000 residents. The FBI and local authorities report 275 people were murdered in Detroit in 2019.

INDIANA

Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves Eight Dead Getty Images loading...

The state of Indiana landed two cities in the Top 65 most dangerous cities, starting with South Bend, which saw nearly 14 murders per 100,000 residents. That was enough to land South Bend in the No. 47 most dangerous spot.

Predictably, the much larger city of Indianapolis landed in the No. 23 slot - well below Detroit - with a murder rate of just shy of 20 per 100,000 residents.

ILLINOIS

43 White Crosses Mark Chicago Shooting Fatalities Of 2017 Getty Images loading...

You would think with the largest population in the state, Chicago would land pretty high on the list, when in actuality, it wasn't even high enough to crack the Top 25.

Chicago lands in the No. 28 most dangerous city spot with a murder rate of about 18 people per 100,000.

In fact, the most dangerous city in the state of Illinois is MILES AWAY from Chicago - Peoria. The Central Illinois city was dangerous enough to land in the No. 15 spot, clocking a murder average of almost 23 people per 100,000 residents.

OHIO

Trial For the Death of Unarmed Man in Cincinnati Getty Images loading...

By Far, though, the most dangerous STATE in the country is Ohio. The only state to land FIVE cities on the FBI's Most Dangerous Cities list.

Toledo comes in lowest on the list in the No. 57 slot, clocking about 12 murders per 100,000 residents.

Next on the list was Akron, with a murder rate of nearly 14 people per 100,000 residents. That was actually a drop of nearly 5 people per 100,000 residents from 2018, but still kept it high enough to land at No. 49.

The next Ohio city on the list makes a HUGE jump to No. 19, and that's Cincinnati, with just over 21 murders per 100,000 residents. This was an increase from 2018 of almost 2 people per 100,000.

Ranking even higher than the likes of Washington D.C., Cleveland, Ohio, ended up No. 10 on the FBI's most dangerous Cities List for 2019. They had a murder rate of 24 people per 100,000 residents.

And sitting just below Detroit on the list at No. 5, is Dayton, Ohio. The murder rate in Dayton for 2019 was just over 34 people per 100,000 residents, which was nearly a 8 person per 100,000 increase from 2018.

NO. 1 MOST DANGEROUS CITY

St. Louis Neighborhood Tense After Night Of Unrest Surrouding Police Shooting Of Suspect Getty Images loading...

With a murder rate of almost 65 people per 100,000 residents, St. Louis, Missouri had the highest murder rate in the country in 2019, and likely continues to hold that spot. Just to do the math, that's a little more than a 1/10,000 chance of being murdered in St. Louis, which is better odds than playing the lottery.

For reference, there is a 1/40 million chance you could ever be struck by lightning, and about 20 people are killed by lightning strikes every year... and that's just the ones who are killed. Dozens more are struck and survive.