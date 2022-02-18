FDA Issues Recall On Baby Formula Made &#038; Sold In Michigan

Canva

Local health departments are echoing a warning from the FDA about contaminated baby formula that was made and sold in Michigan. The formula may have even contributed to the death of a child.

Is there a baby formula recall in Michigan?

Health departments across West Michigan, including the Kent County Health Department, are warning parents about baby formula produced in the Abbot plant in Sturgis, MI.

What brand of baby formula was recalled?

The plant produces baby formula sold under many names. The formula that is under recall was sold under the following brand names:

  • Similac
  • Alimentum
  • EleCare
Getty Images
Parents are advised to discard the formula if the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Canva
Why was the baby formula made in Michigan recalled?

The FDA is currently investigating the matter following four cases of illness, with one possibly contributing to death, linked to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. All the cases involve infants who consumed formula product from the Abbot facility.

As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections. We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible. -Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response

Getty Images
Where can I find out more about this and other baby formula recalls?

The FDA maintains a database on its site FDA.gov.

