FedEx Goal Is To Hire 200 This Saturday at Open House in Portage

As FedEx Ground prepares to open a brand new distribution center in Portage, it needs to staff the operation, and is looking to hire 200 package handlers as soon as possible.

The distribution center is set to open early next month, according to WWMT. Now, FedEx is looking to staff the facility. To that end, FedEx is having a job fair this Saturday, June 26th at the new facility at 6701 Portage Road. The 200 package handlers, hires will be processing some 12,000 packages an hour.

Here's some details about the job:

The Open House is from 9am to 3pm. You have to be at least age 18 or older.

On the benefits side, here's what FedEx is offering: medical, dental and vision insurance. There's also paid time off after 90 days and holiday pay. If you have children, there's two-weeks paid parental leave. Also if you're in school, you can put in for tuition reimbursement. The money? There's day, night and weekend shifts and the pay starts at $14 to $15 per hour. If you can't make it to the open house, here's the link to the FedEx employment website.

What is interesting is that the Kalamazoo-Portage unemployment rate rose from April to May 2021, from 4.8% to 5.5%. While that's down from an extremely high 15.2% a year ago, still with all the employers to looking to hire, it makes one wonder why the rate is still this high.

