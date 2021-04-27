Feeding America West Michigan in Dire Need of Drivers

Since the start of the pandemic, food assistance has gone up across the U.S., including West Michigan. Specifically, Feeding America West Michigan says that their services have gone up over 60% since last year.

The organization told WZZM that they are seeing the increased demand in both rural and urban areas. However, the problem isn't that they can't keep up with the demand. It's that they don't have the help needed to get the food to these communities. Feeding America West Michigan serves 40 counties throughout West Michigan and the U.P., and last year they only had 12 drivers on hand who drove over 427,000 miles!

Without truck drivers, everything stops. We do retail pickups, we do deliveries, we do mobile food pantries. It all takes truck driving staff

Due to the increased demand, Feeding America is in dire need of drivers. The worry is that with not enough drivers, the donated food will remain in the warehouse and eventually spoil.

You must have your CDL and be willing to possibly spend one to four nights per week in the U.P. In addition to driving, those hired will also have to organize pickup and delivery schedules, help with the mobile pantry distribution when on site, and assist with general warehouse needs. More information about the position can be found here.

If interested in the position, you're asked to e-mail a resume to Ryan VanMaldegen, the logistics manager, at RyanV@FeedWM.org.

Feeding America West Michigan is one of seven Feeding America food banks in the state, and one of 200 nationwide.

Get our free mobile app