Fines up To $1,000 Imposed For Ignoring COVID-19 Virus Distancing

Michigan’s Health and Human Services Department Director is tightening the screws for those who ignore COVID-19 rules in the state. Department Director Robert Gordon is imposing a statewide Emergency Order which increases penalties for people who flagrantly ignore social distancing. The same for businesses ignoring the requirement that only essential businesses may remain open. The penalties now include civil fines up to $1,000. For businesses, enforcement may also include local law enforcement officers or State Police Troopers using blockades to prevent people from being able to enter a non-essential business that has remained open. And the state may pursue licensing actions against some non-essential businesses that stay open. Director Gordon says it is clear that social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He believes the new penalties send a strong message that it is essential to save lives.

