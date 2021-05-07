Fire at Unoccupied Battle Creek Home Under Investigation

A fire at Battle Creek home located not far from a series of arsons is under investigation.

Battle Creek Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a home Thursday, May 6 at 5:41 p.m. The home, located at 115 Bowen Avenue was reported to have a porch fire.

First firefighters on the scene arrived within two minutes to find flames and smoke showing from the porch. Crews found the home to be unoccupied and immediately began attacking the blaze. The fire was extinguished quickly and did not reach into the home.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

While there is no word from the Battle Creek Fire Department on whether this blaze is considered suspicious, it is located near the area where numerous cases of arson are being investigated.

In early April, the city of Battle Creek appealed to the public for help solving a series of arsons. Three fires have been set at 64 Oaklawn Avenue. The house was part of a 4-call night in a 2 ½ hour span for firemen back in September of 2019. Each of the houses was vacant. Officials said they were not sure if those fires were related at the time.

The home located at 203 Post Avenue has since been demolished after repeatedly being set ablaze. It was the location of a gruesome double murder of a couple that was first reported missing. The landlord, Chad Allen Reed, admitted to killing 34-year-old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird. Reed was behind on taxes and the property turned over to the city.