Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening

It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street.

Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.

It was quickly determined that the fire had spread from the basement to the second floor of the home. Truck 1 and Engine 5 were assigned to the second-floor fire attack and search efforts. Rescue 3 entered the blazing structure to fight the fire in the basement, and search for any occupants. Rescue 6 and Squad 6 assisted crews throughout the interior of the home.

Due to the quick actions of the firefighters, the fire was brought under control within 25 minutes. The occupants weren’t home at the time and there were no injuries to the fire crews. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.