Fire Damages Apartment Balcony on Battle Creek’s South Side

The Battle Creek Fire Department rushed to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after a fire started on a balcony.

Several vehicles responded shortly before 9 a.m. on August 12th to the building at The Arbors of Battle Creek grounds at 400 Rambling Road after the fire began on the back of the structure. The flames were contained to the third-floor balcony where the fire started.

Investigators say that discarded smoking material was the cause of the fire. The renter in the apartment received first-degree burns attempting to put the fire out. No other injuries were reported. An estimated cost of damage has also not been determined.