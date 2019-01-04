Quick action by the Battle Creek Fire Department stopped a fire from spreading at the Williamsburg Apartments in Verona. City firefighters were called about 9:20pm on Thursday night to the apartments at 791 Wagner Drive. According to a release, they initially didn't see any smoke from the outside of the building. But after finding smoke on the third floor, they quickly located the fire in the bathroom walls a floor below. Damage from the fire was minimal, but crews did have to open up some walls to make sure the fire hadn't spread. Occupants from six units got help in finding a place to stay while their units are repaired. The department says that plumbers soldering pipes was the likely cause.