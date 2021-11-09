Fire Hub to Donate Over 500 Thanksgiving Dinners in Battle Creek in 2021

Battle Creek's Fire Hub provided over 500 Thanksgiving dinners in 2020 and expects to do even more in 2021.

Located in the historic Battle Creek Fire Station No. 4, The Fire Hub restaurant has been a favorite for lovers of food. Known for its affordable yet upscale menu, it's so much more than just a restaurant.

Located on the corner of Kendall Street and Dickman Road in Battle Creek, The Fire Hub has a mission to help the community as well. As they have in years past, the restaurant will be rolling out delicious hot meals for Battle Creek veterans at the VA Medical Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The FireKeepers Food Truck will be on-site serving lunch items to veterans from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

In addition to feeding area veterans, The Fire Hub will mark its fifth year of providing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for Battle Creek residents. The restaurant will close to the public for Thanksgiving Day so pre-packed meals and dine-in meals can be prepared.

Pre-packed meals will be served at the Battle Creek Central High School Commons from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021. Area residents can also go directly to the restaurant to be served a traditional dine-in meal.

Anyone interested in receiving a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day can call The Fire Hub at 269-753-0065 for more information.

