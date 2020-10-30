Fire Hub – Veterans Day Food Truck and Thanksgiving Dinners for the Needy

The Fire Hub in Battle Creek has always stood as a beacon of hope for the community. From day one, their mission was to provide both delicious meals to patrons in their dining room, and fresh food for people in need through their Kendall Street Pantry. As in years past, as the weather turns cooler, and the season of giving is upon us, The Fire Hub is once again feeding their neighbors in need on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day, 2020. This year, however, veterans don't need to make the journey to the restaurant. The Kendall Street Pantry and The Fire Hub are coming to them.

The Fire Hub recently acquired a food truck, and since their meals can literally be on wheels now, they've decided to bring their meals to the VA Medical Center on Tuesday, November 10th to serve all veterans, either in residence or in outpatient care. As for Thanksgiving, they're keeping it traditional.

Pre-packed meals will be served between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 26th. Due to COVID-19, the restaurant will be closed to the public to ensure that social distancing recommendations can be followed. Anyone in need is welcome to a to-go Thanksgiving meal. According to a press release from Firekeepers Casino, The Fire Hub made more than 600 Thanksgiving dinners last year, and with more people out of work and money being tight, they can expect to make a few hundred more for 2020.

For more information on either the Veteran's Day Food Truck Event or the Thanksgiving Day meals, call 269-753-0065