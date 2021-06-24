FireKeepers Offers $1,000 Sign On Bonus and June 30th Job Fair

FireKeepers is upping the ante by offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for all hourly positions ahead of its June 30th job fair.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, like other area businesses, is offering added incentives to lure job applicants. Earlier this month the Top Rated Employer was offering $500 sign-on bonuses. The employment market continues to remain a job-seekers market.

Get our free mobile app

A job fair for FireKeepers Casino Hotel Wednesday, June 30, in the FireKeepers Event Center. There will be on-the-spot interviews between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Human Resources will be on-site to make offers on the spot. Some of the numerous available positions include various kitchen positions, roles for slots, security, housekeeping, and more.

Not only is there a $1,000 sign-on bonus, but FireKeepers says they have substantially increased wages as well as offering a benefits package. That benefits package includes medical, dental, vision, prescription coverage, life insurance, an on-site medical clinic, discounted Team Member cafeteria, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance programs, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and holiday pay biannual discretionary bonuses.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21. Want to get a jump on the process? Click here and apply now.

Exactly why so many job openings continue to be unfilled remains debated. Some point to the added $300 in federal unemployment benefits, others point to low wages and difficult work environments. Regardless, the unemployment rate remains relatively low in Michigan at 5%. It is too soon to tell if the nearly 20,000 state residents lost due in part to the COVID-19 virus has played a part in dwindling job seekers.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?