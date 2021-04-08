Firekeepers Casino Hotel Hiring On The Spot At Upcoming Job Fair

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is looking to fill positions created by its 203 room expansion and is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for certain positions.

If you are searching for a new job in the Battle Creek or Calhoun County area, FireKeepers Casino Hotel has an upcoming job fair where they hope to hire candidates on the spot and are offering a sign-on bonus as an incentive.

FireKeepers representatives will conduct open interviews during a job fair on Thursday, April 14, in the FireKeepers Event Center. Interviews will be available from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Applicants will be able to learn about, apply and interview for a variety of positions in the hotel. Human Resources will be on-site to make offers on the spot. Interviews will be socially distanced and will follow all of FireKeepers COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks and temperature checks.

More than 50 positions are available with a variety of schedules. A $500 sign-on bonus is available for Housekeepers. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for available openings in advance, by visiting firekeeperscasino.com/careers. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and are required to pass a drug screen and a background check in order to qualify for and maintain a gaming license for employment at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. FireKeepers Casino Hotel is a Native American preference employer.

It is an exciting time to become a member of the FireKeepers team,” stated Mike Criswell, VP of Hotel Operations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. “Our award-winning property is growing, bringing many opportunities. Join us, as we ring in a new era at FireKeepers Casino Hotel.

FireKeepers is one of the Battle Creek region’s leading employers. Since opening, the company has paid out more than $700 million in salaries and benefits, including 401(k) with company match, paid time off, holiday pay, medical coverage, employee assistance programs, and so much more. FireKeepers recently received the prestigious honor of being the highest-ranked gaming company to be named to Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for 2021.