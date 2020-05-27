FireKeepers Casino Hotel In Battle Creek To Reopen June 1st

I don't know if you've noticed but there seems to be a different vibe on the streets of S.W. Michigan. Despite another couple weeks of staying home to stay safe, restrictions have been lifted in many areas and there's a real feeling of optimism out there.

The nice weather probably has something to do with it but retail has opened up, auto dealers' showrooms are open and and manufacturing businesses are starting back up as well. We're not sure what's ever going to happen with sporting events and concerts but we know sooner or later we'll be able to go out to eat or out for a drink.

Turns out it's sooner rather than later. We found out yesterday that FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek will be reopening on June 1st. However, as you'd expect, there will be "pandemic protocol" in place to keep everyone safe.

Firekeepers CEO Kathy George told us that they will make sure to follow the CDC guidelines so be prepared for things to be more than a little different. For instance, everyone who enters gets a temperature check, you have to wear a mask, social distancing is advised and the gaming floor and the restaurants will reflect that with reduced seating and available games.

One cool thing that will be implemented are "cleaning ambassadors" who will be deployed all over the place to continually clean "high touch" areas and keep us safe. There will be many other changes and it seems like a lot to take in but the bottom line is one of our favorite places to have fun, eat and drink will be open next week and I can't wait to go back to FireKeepers.