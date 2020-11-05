Firekeeper’s Casino New Year’s Eve Party is by Invitation Only

Doubling down on safety, Firekeeper's Casino is making the unprecedented move of closing to the public on New Year's Eve,

This year, I plan to stay up late on December 31st. Not to ring in the new year, but to make sure 2020 leaves. Over the last decade, Firekeeper's Casino has been the place to party on New Year's Eve, but, since it's 2020, everything is different. The casino doors will be closing to the public at 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to go all-in will need a special invitation for this celebration as they are toning things down.

With our occupancy constraints due to social distancing, we can’t be the place where the public goes to party this year. We will instead close to the public, avoid potential traffic nightmares and extended delays to enter the building. Our goal is to advise the public well in advance to allow them to make other New Year’s Eve plans; while we focus on hosting a safe, socially distanced gathering. -Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing- Firekeeper's Casino

In the past, artists like Matt Giraud and Frankie Ballard have performed in the event center as part of the festivities. No specific plans for this year's party have yet been announced, but I'd bet the Red Hot Rewards members will be the first to know. You can try your luck and place your bets on 2021 being a whole lot better when the gaming floor opens to the public once again at 7 a.m. on January 1.