FireKeepers Opens New Hotel Monday with High Wire Act

In less than a week, FireKeepers Casino Hotel will have the grand opening of a new 203-room hotel, which has already given the property a twin-tower look. The occasion will be highlighted by a death-defying high wire stroll by world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda, of the legendary Great Wallendas! Wallenda will walk a high wire from FireKeepers’ existing tower to the new tower, a span of more than 400 feet - nearly 200 feet above the ground!

A FireKeepers spokesman says they used a golf range finder to determine the height of the platforms that Wallenda will be using.

This is an iconic and FREE event for the casino, its tribal owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, the city of Battle Creek, and the State of Michigan.

FireKeepers will begin the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 16, with Nik Wallenda’s walk at approximately 5:45 p.m. if you can’t be there, don’t worry. FireKeepers will stream the event on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“As exciting as this event will be, we don’t want anyone missing out,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Nik Wallenda to FireKeepers, and can think of no better way to signify our moving forward than with his aerial adventure across our towers,”

With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never before seen death-defying feats, Nik Wallenda has written his name in history as truly the “King of the High Wire”. Wallenda has performed live in every state in the USA and all over the world. He has garnered support from tens of millions of live viewers worldwide in network television specials on ABC, The Discovery Channel, and others. From being the first person to cross the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and Times Square, to walking blindfolded between two towers in Chicago, Wallenda’s latest television special on ABC was a walk over an active volcano in Nicaragua.

Wallenda personifies the Wallenda Family legacy of “Never Giving Up” and has time and time again proven that “Fear is a Liar”. Wallenda’s latest initiative is his book, “Facing Fear” which focuses on how most of us will never walk a tightrope, but we face things that scare us every day. Whether putting ourselves out there socially or seeking a dream job, all of us allow anxieties and fears to hold us back. Facing Fear is a reader-centric memoir, interweaving parts of Nik’s personal story of a tragic 2017 accident and how he conquered his fear with practical advice for readers to overcome whatever fears are holding them back.

The new eight-story hotel was designed by JCJ Architecture, of Hartford Conn., and constructed by Clark Construction Co. of Lansing, Mich., in alignment with FireKeepers’ existing standards of excellence, as the current hotel has been designated a AAA Four Diamond award winner for the past six consecutive years. The welcoming 39,000 square foot first level will deliver a vibrant new lobby bar, front desk, and the second Gapi Coffee and Sweets location. FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, one of Michigan’s finest dining experiences, will enjoy a new location with seating for approximately 125, expanded wine storage and presentation, and a private dining area for up to 20, perfect for special parties or small business meetings. There will be new luxurious High Limit Gaming sections for slots and table games, plus a new bar and VIP lounge for select Red Hot Rewards Club members.