First At-Home Coronavirus Test Approved and Coming Soon

The FDA has approved the first-ever at-home test for the coronavirus.

According to ABC12, these kits allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them in for results. Patients then can access their results online.

LabCorp is the name of the company that's making the tests that will be available in the coming weeks. Their first priority will be healthcare workers and first responders before becoming fully available to the public.

Of course, like everything else, these tests come with a price. Once made available, these kits will cost $119. Seems a bit pricy but worth the peace of mind.

How it works:

Complete a short eligibility survey

If you're eligible*, purchase your kit

Receive your sample collection kit via FedEx

Collect your sample and send it back to our world-class lab for testing

Access your results online