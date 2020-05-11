First Calhoun County Jail Inmate Identified with COVID-19

An inmate at the Calhoun County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, but safety protocols are likely to contain the threat.

On Saturday, May 9, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Public Health Department were notified that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate arrived at the jail on Wednesday, May 6, without symptoms. '

But, per safety protocol currently being followed in the jail, the inmate was placed into quarantine upon admittance and later in the evening developed symptoms, including elevated temperature. The subject was placed in a medical negative pressure isolation cell. The inmate is being treated by medical staff.

An inmate mentioned in a previous Calhoun County Joint Operations Center press release ultimately tested negative for COVID-19.

The Calhoun County Correctional Facility is diligent in protecting the health and safety of inmates and corrections staff. The facility continues to work closely with the Public Health Department to mitigate spread of the virus.