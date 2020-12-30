First Case Of Covid-19 Variant Reported In Colorado

It was announced that a man in his 20s from Elbert County, Colorado has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant that has been in the UK. This is the first confirmed case in the U.S.

The infected man is currently in isolation. Scientists believe this new B.1.1.7 strain is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2. However, the new strain is not thought to be causing more severe symptoms. Studies are saying that it is about 40-70% more contagious or more easily transmissible.

The new strain has been identified in a dozen other countries including Japan, Canada and several European countries. U.S. coronavirus vaccine czar, Moncef Slaoui, told CNBC earlier in December that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots should be effective against new strains.