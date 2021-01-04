First Children of 2021 in Calhoun County Hospitals Announced

The welcoming of a new year also has its rewards for having a newborn on New Year’s Day.

At Bronson Battle Creek, they announced that the first child born in Calhoun County arrived at 1:27 a.m. on Friday. We reached out to Bronson Battle Creek's Birthplace and the family chose not to disclose any additional information to the public.

Over at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall, the first child born there in 2021 arrived at 9:28 a.m. The family of Matt and Autum Esterline welcomed a daughter named Aurora Rain, becoming the couple’s sixth child. The pair have three sons and two daughters, so the new arrival makes it a 3-3 split for children in the family. Aurora weighed in at six pounds, two ounces and was 18 inches long.

Little Aurora also is the first child for the Esterline's at Oaklawn after moving to the area in the fall of 2019.