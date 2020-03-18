First Death From Coronavirus in Michigan Confirmed

The state of Michigan has had its first confirmed death from the coronavirus pandemic. According to WDIV in Detroit a man in his 50s at a Wayne County hospital who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 died, according to health officials.

Those same officials say that the man did have some previous underlying medical conditions. He reportedly died early Wednesday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County, according to health officials.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient, and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family. Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.” - Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant in a statement to WDIV.

Along with this first death, there have been 110 confirmed cases on Covid 19 in Michigan as of late Wednesday afternoon.