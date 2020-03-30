First Death from COVID-19 Case Reported in Kalamazoo County

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department has announced their first death among their reported positive Coronavirus cases.

The department stated Monday in a release that they were notified that an older adult with underlying medical conditions has died from complications from COVID-19. It is not related to the case from Western Michigan University, where one of their students died from the virus on Sunday.

The department has five new cases that were discovered Monday, giving the total number of cases countywide to 24.

The Health and Community Services Department will continue to work with their community partners addressing the challenges facing the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department is also requesting citizens to continue to comply with the State of Michigan’s executive order put in place to help stop the spread within the community by staying home and staying safe.