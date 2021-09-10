As the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist, a Michigan man is being honored as the first recipient of the 'Flight 93 Heroes Award' for his efforts to save three Michigan girls from drowning.

Sivad Johnson was honored for his bravery in an incident that occurred in August of 2020. Johnson was out for a walk with his daughter when he heard three girls calling for help from the Detroit River. He jumped into the water but ultimately drowned in his attempt to save the girls when he was caught up in a rip current. The girls were rescued by others on the scene.

The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is a group that commemorates the heroic actions of those who tried to thwart terrorist efforts on Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. Because of the actions of the 40 passengers aboard Flight 93, an attack on the US Capitol Building was avoided.

"The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is honored to present the first Flight 93 Heroes Award to the family of Sivad Johnson," president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial Donna Gibson said. "He truly showed the same courage and split-second decision-making that put his life at risk as did those onboard Flight 93. With this recognition today, on the eve of the 20th commemoration of 9/11, we remind all Americans and those around the world about the actions that took place onboard Flight 93 and how it forever changed the course of history."

According to WXYZ-TV, Johnson was nominated by his sister Eboni Thomas who says her brother never hesitated to put the needs of others first.

