First of Two Symetra Tour Stops Opens Professional Golf in Michigan in 2021

The golf enthusiasts of Michigan should be excited to get back out to see all the professional players making their way to the Great Lakes State this summer with several tournaments returning after a one-year hiatus.

The first professional tournament took place last weekend in the Upper Peninsula with the first of two Symetra Tour stops in Michigan. The return of the Island Resort Championship in Harris saw low scores and a big payout for Morgane Metraux of Switzerland, earning her first Symetra win and a $30,000 winner's check. It is also the beginning of the Symetra's Potawatomi Cup involving the three tour stops hosted by multiple bands of the Potawatomi tribe (see the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship below). Speaking of the Firekeepers, 2020 champion Ruixin Liu of China finished tied for 20th at the Island.

The COVID-19 pandemic knocked out several tournaments that were scheduled to play in Michigan in 2020, but they all come back fast and in shorter time this year with another tournament on the way this week. Here is a look at the remaining pro schedule.

The Remaining 2021 Professional Golf Schedule in Michigan The Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan, on the Symetra Tour kicked off professional golf in Michigan. There are five more chances to see the professionals on the state's courses in 2021.

Other tournaments in 2021 with a short "drive"

LPGA

July 8-11 - Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana - Sylvania, Ohio

September 4-6 - Solheim Cup - Toledo, Ohio

Champions Tour

June 24-27 - Bridgestone Senior Players Championship - Akron, Ohio

Symetra Tour

June 25-27 - Prasco Charity Championship - Cincinnati, Ohio

July 8-10 - Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort - French Lick, Indiana

August 13-15 - Four Winds Invitational - South Bend, Indiana

Korn Ferry Tour

August 26-29 - Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship - Columbus, Ohio

September 2-5 - Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Newburgh, Indiana