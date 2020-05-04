First Responder Parade To Honor Battle Creek Healthcare Workers

Battle Creek area Firefighters, police, and EMS thank Bronson Battle Creek healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines.

Healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line to help save ours. They are doing so despite some dealing with job uncertainty due to huge financial losses many hospitals are facing as standard services were halted to limit the spread of Coronavirus as well as to keep hospitals for being overwhelmed with patients.

On Friday, a "First Responder Parade" took place to honor our community healthcare workers at Bronson Battle Creek. Area agencies that participated in the parade include the Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police, LifeCare EMS, as well as fire departments from Athens, Bedford, Burlington, East Leroy, Newton, Pennfield, and the VA. They say "It's the least we could do to show our appreciation for the front line workers at the hospital!"