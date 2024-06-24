Southwest Michigan Seafood Restaurant Closes Abruptly, Cites High Operating Costs

Inflation and high operating costs caused another Michigan restaurant to close its doors for good, this time a local business in Southwest Michigan.

Fisher Lake Inn, a seafood restaurant in Park Township near Three Rivers, announced Saturday on their Facebook page they would be closing for good.

“Fisher Lake Inn would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported the Fisher Lake Inn family over the years," the restaurant said in a statement. "After 38 wonderful years in business, we have come to the hard decision to close our doors. We can no longer sustain the massive labor shortage and continued rising cost of operations.”

Fisher Lake Inn was opened in 1986 by Jerry Truckey and Carrol Forrieder on M-60 on the banks of Fisher Lake in St. Joseph County. Offering an incredible view of the lake and patio dining, the restaurant boasted a 4.4-star rating on Google with nearly 700 reviews.

It featured a full bar as well as club keno games. Great seafood options, barbeque, steaks and burgers highlighted the menu.They also catered events such as birthdays and weddings.

Patrons reacted in the comment section with heartbreak and intrigue.

"Crushing! I hope folks remember this when others tell you that the economy is 'just fine.' It's destroying well run and popular businesses....it's destroying the good guys," one comment said on Facebook.

"Blaming the economy is one thing, but pulling the rug out from employees is garbage behavior. I was often the “honorary doorman” at FLI 42-ish years ago when my parents owned the restaurant (I was 6), I have many fond memories of that place," said another commenter.

Fisher Lake Inn had previously closed temporarily back in 2021 due to labor shortages. As the same issues persist, Fisher Lake Inn joins a concerningly growing list of restaurants to close as customers opt to spend their money elsewhere while avoiding dining out.

